Crews work to clean up crash involving overturned semi, pickup truck on I-465

Posted 1:32 pm, June 4, 2018, by , Updated at 01:43PM, June 4, 2018

Photo courtesy of Wayne Township Fire Department

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Crews in Wayne Township are working to free a semi driver after a crash involving a pickup truck.

The crash occurred on southbound I-465 just south of Sam Jones Expressway around 1 p.m.

The semi overturned, and the driver is trapped. Five occupants in the pickup truck are in good condition.

The left three lanes of I-465 are closed in the area while crews work to free the driver and clean up the area.

