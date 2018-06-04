× Crews work to clean up crash involving overturned semi, pickup truck on I-465

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Crews in Wayne Township are working to free a semi driver after a crash involving a pickup truck.

The crash occurred on southbound I-465 just south of Sam Jones Expressway around 1 p.m.

The semi overturned, and the driver is trapped. Five occupants in the pickup truck are in good condition.

The left three lanes of I-465 are closed in the area while crews work to free the driver and clean up the area.