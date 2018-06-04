Beautiful Monday ahead with seasonal temperatures, sunny outlook

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

After 16 consecutive days with a high above 80° and 34 consecutive days of above-average temperatures, the CBS4 viewing area will be right where it should be for this time of year!

If you have a case of the Mondays, hopefully having a pleasant forecast in store will make things a bit easier.

Temperatures will feel a bit cool out the door compared to this time last week, but it's great for a walk with the dog, a run or a trip to get coffee. Lunch on the patio will be lovely as well, with highs hitting 80°.

High pressure will dominate the forecast for the first half of the work week, meaning sunny skies not just today but for a good portion of Tuesday and Wednesday. A quick cold front passes through Tuesday afternoon and evening, allowing for some shower and storm chances.

After that, look out for increasing humidity and progressively warmer temperatures. Thursday and Friday will be muggy, especially ahead of storm chances Thursday evening, Friday night and the weekend.