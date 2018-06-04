10-year-old Florida boy stops by Indy to personally thank police officers

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind.– A 10-year-old boy from Florida made a special stop in Indianapolis in an effort to personally thank police officers in all 50 states.

Tyler Carach aka ‘Donut Boy’ met with IMPD Chief Bryan Roach and officers from various police agencies in Central Indiana on Monday.

The fifth-grader spent the morning alongside Chief Roach before stopping by IMPD East District headquarters where he handed out donuts and thank you cards.

“Donut Boy” visits Chief Bryan Roach. He will be at 201 N Shadeland 12:30-2:30pm to give out donuts and thank officers from any agency who wants to stop by. #donutboy #impd #thankacop @MCSO_IN @IMPD_Chief pic.twitter.com/whWJ0KWSgs — IMPD (@IMPDnews) June 4, 2018

“It’s awesome when you’ve even have someone out of state thanking us,” said Cumberland Police Department Division Commander, Chris Etherton. “We don’t get it very often. It’s great, we like the support and it was our privilege to support him for coming out here and doing it.”

Carach travels the country where he delivers donuts and thank you notes to members of law enforcement.

“They risk their lives every single day for total strangers and their family,” said Carach.

He started handing out donuts when he saw the reaction of four deputies in his hometown after he used his own money to buy them a pack of a donuts.

“I asked my mom if I could buy them a little pack of mini donuts, the two white powder and two chocolate with my own money and I gave them to them,” said Carach. “When we were leaving I asked my mom why they were so happy over snacks and she said it wasn’t because I gave them a snack, it was because I took the time to say ‘thank you’.”

So far, Carach has handed out more than 60,000 donuts and thanked police officers in 29 states. He said he will continue his tour until he visits every department in the country.

“What I like the most about it is thanking the police officers and making them happy,” Carach said.

Tyler wants to become a canine officer when he’s older and his mom said he’s already had a few departments try to recruit him for future employment.