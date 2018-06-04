1 person sent to hospital after alleged shooting on I-65 near Lebanon

Posted 9:28 pm, June 4, 2018, by , Updated at 09:29PM, June 4, 2018

File image

LEBANON, Ind. – Indiana State Police are investigating an alleged shooting on I-65 near Lebanon.

Sgt. John Perrine said in a tweet that a victim was driven to a local hospital by another person.

The victim’s wound is not believed to be life-threatening, according to Sgt. Perrine.

No suspect information has been provided by authorities.

This was the second shooting in the Lebanon area Monday. The first left a 17-year-old boy dead outside of a muffler shop during the afternoon.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s