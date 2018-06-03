× Woman in custody after shots fired near San Diego marathon

SAN DIEGO, Calif. – Authorities say police arrested a woman who held a gun to her head and fired off rounds in a parking structure in downtown San Diego, near the route of an annual marathon.

Sgt. Tom Sullivan says the incident began late Sunday morning as a call about a misdemeanor hit and run.

Sullivan tells the Union-Tribune newspaper that officers found a woman underneath a parked car on the 8th level of the parking structure. He says she was taken into custody after she fired several shots.

A number of streets surrounding the parking structure were closed as officers responded. Police didn’t immediately say if there were any injuries.

The shooting was near the finish line of the San Diego Rock ‘n’ Roll Marathon. However, several runners told the newspaper they had already completed the race before the incident and the run was not interrupted.