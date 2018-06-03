× U.S. Marshals arrest Dollar General shooting suspect in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS – A man has been arrested in connection with the recent shooting death of a Dollar General store clerk on the northeast side of Indianapolis.

Douglas Cobbs, 51, was taken into custody by the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force in Las Vegas on Friday.

He was wanted on a warrant for homicide and robbery resulting in serious bodily injury. The charges stem from the fatal shooting of Brian Eure, 41, last Sunday.

Monday, IMPD released surveillance video of the fatal shooting with the hopes that the public would be able to identify the suspect.

U.S. Marshals say they developed information that Cobbs fled to Las Vegas, where he was arrested in the 200 block of Fremont St. He was then booked into the Clark County Detention Center pending extradition back to Indiana.