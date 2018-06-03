Thousands of bikers ride for Riley Hospital for Children

SPEEDWAY, Ind– Bikers from across the Midwest gathered Sunday morning in Indianapolis to raise money for Riley Hospital for Children.

Organizers expect more than 3,000 riders at “The Big Ride,” and hope to raise more than $300,000.

Bikers will start in Speedway, take a lap around Indianapolis Motor Speedway and then ride by Riley Hospital, where they will be greeted by patients, doctors, and nurses.

To date, the fundraiser has raised more than $6 million dollars.

This is the 25th year the ride has been held.

