Indiana police gather for graduation of teen whose father was killed in line of duty

WABASH, Ind. – Indiana police came out in full force to support the daughter of a fallen officer as she graduated Saturday.

Sgt. Tony Slocum says Lauren Rich was 7 years old when her father, Master Trooper Detective Dave Rich, was killed in the line of duty.

Over a decade later, 39 of her dad’s friends gathered at Southwood Junior-Senior High School to see her graduate.

The officers from six different police departments posed for a photo with the teen afterwards.

“Congrats Lauren, we promise we will never forget your families sacrifice,” said Sgt. Slocum in a tweet.

Sgt. Slocum added that Lauren’s father was an awesome guy and he would be proud of the great young lady she has become.