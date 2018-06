Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS - How will the discussion over school safety and gun control play out here in Indiana after last week's school shooting in Noblesville?

And what impact will students and young voters have in that discussion?

In the video above, IN Focus panelists Jennifer Wagner, Mike Murphy, Christina Hale and Tony Samuel discuss this week's top stories, and the results of an Associated Press/MTV poll dealing with young voters and their opinions on gun control, politics and the President.