IN Focus: New committee chair bad sign for cold beer supporters?

INDIANAPOLIS - Could a new committee chairman at the Statehouse spell doom for supporters of cold beer sales?

This past week, House Speaker Brian Bosma (R-Indianapolis) appointed former State Rep. Bill Davis as the new chair of the Alcohol Code Revision Commission.

But according to our partners at the IndyStar, there are concerns about what this could mean for cold beer sales being legalized:

It could be bad news for those hoping to expand cold beer sales in Indiana... (Davis) routinely blocked expanded cold beer and Sunday sales proposals as chairman of the House Public Policy Committee from 2011 to 2013.

"Apparently, they’ve changed what they want in a leader," former chair Beverly Gard told the IndyStar.

In the video above, we discuss the issue with IN Focus panelist Tony Samuel, who has represented convenience store owners pushing for changes to the state's liquor laws.