Dancing FBI agent’s gun goes off, shoots man in Denver

DENVER — An FBI agent’s dance-floor backflip looked pretty impressive — until he lost his gun and accidentally shot someone.

Video of the off-duty agent showed him unleashing a torrent of dance moves at a Denver bar early Saturday before launching into a back handspring.

But mid-flip, his weapon flew out from his waistband holster.

The agent lunged for his gun but accidentally fired it as he was picking it back up, Denver police said.

One person was struck in the lower leg but is expected to survive, Denver police said.

Authorities have not identified the agent because he was not arrested, Denver police community resource officer Marika Putnam said.

Denver police will continue investigating the incident, and the district attorney’s office will determine whether charges will be filed against the agent.

It’s unclear whether the off-duty agent had been drinking at the time.

The incident occurred at Mile High Spirits, a bar, distillery and live music venue near Coors Field.