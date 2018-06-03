× Authorities in Cumberland looking for man after Saturday bank robbery

CUMBERLAND, Ind. – Authorities in Cumberland are looking for a man after a bank robbery Saturday.

Police arrived to The Greenfield Banking Co., located in the 12000 block of E. Washington St., on the report of a robbery.

They are looking for a man in his late 20’s to early 40’s. He reportedly has facial hair, was wearing a blue shirt with a tank zip-up hoodie, gray shorts and had sunglasses on.

He fled in a dark blue or black mini van.

If you have any information, please call CMPD at 317-894-3525 or Crime Stoppers at 317-262-8477.