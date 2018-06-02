School board president steps down after Roseanne post

BURBANK, CA - MARCH 23: Roseanne Barr attends the premiere of ABC's "Roseanne" at Walt Disney Studio Lot on March 23, 2018 in Burbank, California. (Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images)

MARION, Ind. — An Indiana school board president has stepped down after sharing an online post in support of Roseanne Barr following the actress’ racist tweet.

The Marion Chronicle-Tribune reports that Cathy Mortiz resigned Thursday as president of the Marion Community Schools board but plans to serve out her term as an elected board member.

Mortiz posted an apology on Facebook after sharing a post that included a photo of Barr and the words: “We stand with Roseanne. Share if you do too.” Mortiz said she hadn’t read Barr’s racist tweet before sharing the post.

Mortiz later issued a statement saying she’s “sorry for the message that was conveyed.”

ABC canceled its successful reboot of the TV show “Roseanne” following Barr’s racist tweet about Valerie Jarrett, a black former adviser to President Barack Obama.

