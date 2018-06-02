× Officer fires shot at Cumberland elementary school parking lot following disturbance

CUMBERLAND, Ind. – A police officer fired a shot after a disturbance between armed juveniles Saturday afternoon at a Cumberland elementary school parking lot.

Authorities were dispatched at around 3:30 p.m. to Brookview Elementary School in Cumberland on the report of a disturbance.

Police said two groups of male juveniles were there and one group opened fire on the other one.

When a Cumberland police arrived, an officer fired one shot.

Police say the suspects fled into a vehicle, but were apprehended a short time after. No injuries were reported.

No one has been arrested at this time. Police believe all suspects have been apprehended.