Mayor Joe Hogsett shaves head at St. Baldrick's event to support pediatric cancer research

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – The mayor of Indianapolis is officially bald for a great cause.

On Saturday afternoon, Mayor Joe Hogsett participated at the St. Baldrick’s Shave or Braid 2018 at Haverford Little League in Broad Ripple.

The St. Baldrick’s Foundation’s mission to to conquer childhood cancer by inspiring people to shave their heads to support children with cancer.

The mayor wasn’t afraid to shave his head and shared a before and after picture on Twitter.

To donate to St. Baldrick’s, click here. They are just $5,000 away from their $120,000 goal.