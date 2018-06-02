Lawrence police asking public’s help following convenience store robbery

LAWRENCE, Ind. – Police in Lawrence are asking the public’s help to find two burglary suspects after a store was robbed on Monday.

On Monday morning, authorities responded to X-Press Mart, located in the 4200 block of N. Post Rd., on the report of a burglary.

Three men were observed entering the business through a rear door and reportedly stole items while a woman waited for them outside.

Several clothing items, the drawer to the cash register, jewelry and smoking accessories were stolen.

Detectives have identified and arrested Stacye Dunlop, 31, of Indianapolis, and Teri Smith, 28, of Indianapolis, for their alleged involvement. They were charged with two felony counts of theft.

Police are still looking for the men pictured above.

If you recognize them, please call Crime Stoppers at 317-262-8477.