Indianapolis block party highlights gun violence awareness, events held across the country this weekend

INDIANAPOLIS -- Events were held across the country Saturday, including in Indianapolis, as part of a weekend devoted to gun violence awareness.

Organizers hosted a "Wear Orange Block Party" to honor both victims and survivors of gun violence. The Indianapolis event worked to incorporate the recent school shooting at Noblesville West Middle School.

"I'm just glad people are out here recognizing it happened," Jackson Griffith said, a 6th grader in Noblesville. "And we need to do something about it."

The nationwide events were in part organized by the group Moms Demand Action and part of National Gun Violence Awareness weekend.

"Days like this are here to reach out to those victims and families and just to keep people aware there is a face behind every stat you hear," Beth Sprunger said, with the Indiana chapter of Moms Demand Action. "We have a unique experience here in America of having gun violence plague our cities day after day in this country, especially here in Indianapolis."