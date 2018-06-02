‘Halloween in June’ held for young cancer patient

Posted 6:43 pm, June 2, 2018

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – A near north side neighborhood held Halloween in June Saturday afternoon for a 5-year-old girl battling brain cancer.

Aurelia Gwaltney has been fighting for most of her life and absolutely loves Halloween.

So, her father got on Facebook and a bunch of Meridian Park neighbors came together for trick-or-treating, costumes..and of course, candy.

“Honestly, I’m not surprised at the number of people who stepped up. We have high involvement in our community and so I’m not surprised, but I’m also super touched,” said neighbor Ryan Noel.

Around 200 trick-or-treaters stopped at 30 homes during the special celebration. It went until 6:00 p.m. with a block party after to give a chance for  families to cool off.

