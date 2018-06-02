Dozens of Hoosier businesses raising funds for #EllasAid

Posted 9:59 am, June 2, 2018, by , Updated at 10:02AM, June 2, 2018

Ella Whistler

NOBLESVILLE, Ind—It’s going to be the perfect day for some lemonade!

Dozens of Hoosier businesses and organizations will be selling lemonade today for Ella Whistler. She’s the 13-year-old Noblesville West Middle school student, who was injured during a school shooting.

The funds raised today will go towards Ella’s medical expenses.

If you want to participate:

  • Print out the sign
  • Add the price of your lemonade.
  • Hang sign at your lemonade stand so customers know you’re supporting Ella’s Aid.
  • Use the hashtag #EllasAid on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram so your location can be shared.
  • Donate proceeds to the following GoFundMe account.

For a list of stand location, click here.

