× Dozens of Hoosier businesses raising funds for #EllasAid

NOBLESVILLE, Ind—It’s going to be the perfect day for some lemonade!

Dozens of Hoosier businesses and organizations will be selling lemonade today for Ella Whistler. She’s the 13-year-old Noblesville West Middle school student, who was injured during a school shooting.

The funds raised today will go towards Ella’s medical expenses.

If you want to participate:

Print out the sign

Add the price of your lemonade.

Hang sign at your lemonade stand so customers know you’re supporting Ella’s Aid.

Use the hashtag #EllasAid on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram so your location can be shared.

Donate proceeds to the following GoFundMe account.

For a list of stand location, click here.