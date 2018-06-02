Dozens of Hoosier businesses raising funds for #EllasAid
NOBLESVILLE, Ind—It’s going to be the perfect day for some lemonade!
Dozens of Hoosier businesses and organizations will be selling lemonade today for Ella Whistler. She’s the 13-year-old Noblesville West Middle school student, who was injured during a school shooting.
The funds raised today will go towards Ella’s medical expenses.
If you want to participate:
- Print out the sign
- Add the price of your lemonade.
- Hang sign at your lemonade stand so customers know you’re supporting Ella’s Aid.
- Use the hashtag #EllasAid on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram so your location can be shared.
- Donate proceeds to the following GoFundMe account.
For a list of stand location, click here.