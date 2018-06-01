‘You are so brave’: Students write letter thanking classmate for compassion during Noblesville school shooting

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NOBLESVILLE, Ind. – A seventh grader at Noblesville West Middle School received a letter from three students she comforted during last week’s school shooting.

Kylie Cook attends the middle school. She and a group of students were barricaded in a room at the high school during the lockdown.

Kylie said she’s a friend of Ella Whistler, the 13-year-old who was critically injured in the incident. She saw a group of eighth graders crying and did her best to comfort them, hugging them and making jokes to help calm them down.

“There were three eighth graders sitting in front of me, and they just were like kind of freaking out, so I was just kind of like making jokes, and trying to make them OK with it, because I didn't want them freaking out, because I kind of felt bad, I know it wasn't my fault,” Kylie said.

She didn’t know the girls.

“Whenever we got out, I didn't really see them, because it was pitch black in there, and so I didn't really see their faces,” she said.

The students wrote her a letter thanking her for helping them during the ordeal.

“I was standing in jazz band today, and three girls came up to me, and they handed me the note, and they said, ‘It's OK, you don't have to thank us for it,’ and then I read it and I was just shocked by it, because I didn't expect them to do that,” she said.

Here’s the letter:

Thank you so much for being there for us during the code red at the high school. During all the tears, you made jokes and hugged us to feel better. Without you, we would have been a mess. You truly made the fear go down and helped us through it all, even though you had no clue who we were. You are so brave, kind, amazing and loved. I can’t thank you enough! We are so [grateful] for you! Thank you so much.

“It wasn't like I was trying to get someone to do anything. I just felt it was something to do nice because I just felt bad with the situation,” she said.

“I was just trying to help, because they were all kind of scared, because they were texting their moms, and their parents, and they were all like crying, saying, ‘I don't want to lose them’ because we were freaking out, because we didn't know if there was another school shooting, we didn't know what was happening.”

She didn’t tell the girls her name while they were together and said they sought her out on their own so they could write the letter to her.

After getting the letter, Kylie looked up the girls on Snapchat and Instagram and said it’s definitely the start of some new friendships.

“It makes me feel like I wasn't alone during it, and I was so loved by it, and they were just so sweet.”