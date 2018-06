Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – A water main break early Friday morning sent water shooting into the air on the west side.

It happened on Morris Street west of Girls School Road.

Crews at the scene said they couldn’t turn the water off at the main but would have to dig into the area and cap the pipe. The water was stopped around 6:20 a.m.

The timetable for repairs is unknown.