Wayne Township fire crews take care of dog after owner was in crash

Posted 7:57 am, June 1, 2018, by

Photo credit Wayne Township Fire Department

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Wayne Township fire crews can now add a new skill to their job description: dog sitting.

Station 81 responded to a car accident on Thursday, and one of the individuals involved in the crash was a dog named Angel.

Angel’s owner was hospitalized following the crash, so fire crews took Angel back to the station with them to look after her until family could pick her up.

“Let’s just say she was very comfortable,” said Wayne Township FD PIO Mike Pruitt.

Photo credit Wayne Township Fire Department

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s