Wayne Township fire crews take care of dog after owner was in crash

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Wayne Township fire crews can now add a new skill to their job description: dog sitting.

Station 81 responded to a car accident on Thursday, and one of the individuals involved in the crash was a dog named Angel.

Angel’s owner was hospitalized following the crash, so fire crews took Angel back to the station with them to look after her until family could pick her up.

“Let’s just say she was very comfortable,” said Wayne Township FD PIO Mike Pruitt.