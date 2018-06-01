Search underway after man falls from boat in Lake Monroe due to storms

Posted 10:52 pm, June 1, 2018, by , Updated at 11:19PM, June 1, 2018

MONROE COUNTY, Ind. – Authorities are looking for a 26-year-old man who has not resurfaced at Lake Monroe.

Between 6 and 7:00 p.m, the DNR and Monroe County Sheriff’s Dept. were dispatched to Paynetown campsite at the lake on the report of a possible drowning.

The victim and his friends were on a pontoon boat when a storm squall knocked them off the boat. The friends got out of the water and noticed the victim had not resurfaced.

The dive team responded, and the search was called off at around 10:45 p.m.

The search will resume Saturday morning.

