Search underway after man disappears in Lake Monroe due to storms

MONROE COUNTY, Ind. – Authorities are looking for a 26-year-old man who did not resurface Friday night at Lake Monroe.

Between 6 and 7:00 p.m, the DNR and Monroe County Sheriff’s Dept. were dispatched to Paynetown campsite at the lake on the report of a possible drowning.

Anup Thota, of Bloomington, and three friends were on a pontoon boat when a storm knocked them off the boat. The friends got out of the water and noticed Thota had not resurfaced.

The dive team responded and the search was called off at around 10:45 p.m. Friday night.

It resumed Saturday morning. Thota has not been found yet and dive teams are using sonar and underwater cameras.

The search will continue into the evening and will resume Sunday if he is not found.