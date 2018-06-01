× Police: Suspect on the run after trying to kill victim’s mom, holding man at gunpoint

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Police are searching for a suspect who held a man at gunpoint, then attempted to shoot and kill the victim’s mom.

“I thank God for being here today,” said the woman.

The mother, too scared to be identified, says she was nearly killed by an armed suspect who is on the run from the police.

“He just screamed. He was going to kill everybody. That is what he said. I’m going to kill your son and I’m going to kill all of you,” said the woman.

That is when she says the man fired about a dozen bullets at her. Her car shielded her from the gunfire.

“Thank God he does not have good aim,” said the woman.

Those gunshots were fired after police say the man held the woman’s 24-year-old son at gunpoint during an attempted robbery in the 7700 block of Serene Stream Way. When the cops pulled up, the man took off and led police on a chase.

“He almost hit the cop cars getting out of here,” said the woman.

He crashed into a house in Hancock County and ran off. Inside of the car, police found two guns. They are working to track him down before he strikes again and asks anyone with information on his whereabouts to give them a call.

“He is out here and he is armed and dangerous. So everybody be careful. He is desperate. I think that he will do anything at this point,” said the woman.

We questioned IMPD about their chase policy, the department says it is still working on revisions, but reiterate that this chase followed both the current and future policy…because the suspect is a threat to the community.

IMPD asks anyone with info on this suspect to call Crime Stoppers at 262-TIPS.