Police say tree branch found near woman's body at Eagle Creek Park

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind.– Police say a woman was found dead Thursday in Eagle Creek Park and a tree limb was found near her body.

Officers were called to the 6600 block of Delong Road just after 5:30 p.m. after someone reported a dead body.

IMPD confirmed a tree limb was found on or by the victim, who was identified as Kathryne McCammon, 42.

Her cause of death was ruled to be multiple blunt force trauma. The coroner said the official manner of her death is still pending.

During the period in which McCammon’s body was found, storms were moving through Indiana, prompting warnings and watches for severe weather mainly south of the city.

At this time, no foul play is suspected.