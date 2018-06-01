× Police investigating after multiple reports of shattered windows, damaged cars on I-65 in Boone County

BOONE COUNTY, Ind. – A concerning situation along I-65 in Boone County—since the end of March, more than half a dozen drivers have made reports about objects hitting their car along the stretch of highway between Lebanon and 71st Street in Indianapolis.

Lebanon Police say they received two additional reports of issues on I-65 since Thursday, when they initially informed the public of the string of cases.

Drivers say it sounds like either rocks or bullets are hitting their car windshields, windows, and doors.

All of the reports have been made in the late afternoon or early evening.

“We’re seeing shattered windows. Thankfully we’re not seeing injuries but we have seen damage to fenders and windows,” said Tony Bayles, Lebanon Police Dept. Detective Captain.

Jessica Hill was driving home from work on I-65 on April 11 when she heard a noise on her left side.

“There was a loud bang,” Hill said. “I felt something hit the side of my face. I’m sure there was a scream in there because it was very startling.”

She quickly realized her driver’s side window was shattered.

“It sounded like a gunshot, the hole in the window looked like a gunshot,” Hill said.

Today, I talked to one woman who says her driver’s side window was shattered as she drove home from work on I-65, near mile marker 132. pic.twitter.com/8jHkrDZL32 — Gabby Gonzalez (@Gabby_Gonzalez) June 1, 2018

Police were unable to find a bullet inside Hill’s van after the incident. Whatever hit her vehicle left a clear entry point.

“Whether it was a bullet or another object, another inch and it probably would have hit me in the face which then could’ve resulted in an accident or something far worse than what it was,” she said.

Authorities say they are stepping up patrols along I-65 as well as on roads next to the interstate.

Police are asking for the public’s help with finding out exactly what’s going on here.

If you have any info, please call the Boone County Sheriff’s Department at 765- 482-1412.