Officials focus on keeping students at ease during last day of class at Noblesville West Middle School

NOBLESVILLE, Ind. – Students at Noblesville West Middle School are in class for the final day of the school year just a week after a gunman opened fire.

All week long, school officials have done their best to keep students at ease, focusing on team building and counseling.

Seventh grade science teacher Jason Seaman was shot three times while trying to disarm the shooter. He is being hailed a hero and doing well after being released from the hospital last weekend.

He spoke publicly about the attack for the first time on Monday. “I’m still processing much of what has happened, but I can say with absolute certainty that I am proud to be a Miller,” Seaman said.

Missing from the class picture is 13-year-old Ella Whistler who is still recovering after getting shot multiple times. Her family says she is improving, and she is no longer in critical condition.