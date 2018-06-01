× Lake Freeman accident kills person, 3 others critical

WHITE COUNTY, Ind. – Authorities near Lake Freeman are investigating after an accident killed a person Friday and has put three in critical condition.

At around 7:00 p.m., the Monticello Fire Department responded to the 5000 block of Stone Drive on Lake Freeman for an incident involving a lakeside man lift that had collapsed approximately 100 feet down a steep.

The man lift was installed to lift the individuals from their homes to the lake side. It reportedly malfunctioned.

A person was pronounced dead at the scene and three others were transported to IU Health White Hospital in critical condition.

Many agencies assisted Monticello F.D., including the DNR.

We will update this story once more information becomes available.