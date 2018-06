Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. - Jason Seaman, the hero who stopped the Noblesville West Middle School shooting, was honored before the Indian's game Friday night.

The entire crowd game Seaman a standing ovation as he was honored as the "Hero of the Game" before Indianapolis hosted the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders.

On Thursday night, country star Kenny Chesney gave 13-year-old Ella Whistler a special shout out before playing his song "Everything's Gonna Be Alright."