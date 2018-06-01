IMPD makes arrest after man killed in east side parking lot, second suspect still on the loose

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Police have made an arrest in connection with the fatal shooting of a man in an east side parking lot earlier this week.

Anthony Steele, 18, was arrested on a preliminary charge of murder. Steele was picked up Friday morning by the U.S. Marshall’s Task Force and the IMPD Violent Crimes Unit.

Police say 18-year-old Elijah Lacey was fatally shot on May 28 around 4:30 p.m. near the intersection of 21st Street and Post Road.

IMPD released surveillance video of the footage which shows two men approaching a pickup truck with Lacey inside. One of the men goes to the passenger’s side while the other stays on the driver’s side.

The man on the passenger’s side opens the door and gets into the truck. Though there’s no audio, it’s clear a struggle ensues during a discussion and then shots are fired.

Both men run away from the truck. Police found Lacey inside the vehicle with gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Detectives are still trying to identify the person seen in the video getting out of the passenger side of the truck.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 317-262-TIPS.