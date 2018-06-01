Health officials issue warning after E.coli detected in water at Marion Splash House

Posted 9:01 am, June 1, 2018, by , Updated at 09:07AM, June 1, 2018

MARION, Ind. – The Marion Splash House is temporarily closed after a pool water test came back positive for E. coli, the Chronicle Tribune reports.

Marion Utilities detected the bacteria in the main pool during a routine test on Wednesday.

The Splash House will be closed until two separate tests from the health department show no signs of the bacteria.

Anyone who has been to the Splash House in the past week should be on guard for illness and get checked if any issues arise, Grant County Health Officer John Kennedy told the Chronicle Tribune.

Symptoms of E. coli typically begin two to eight days after being exposed to the bacteria.

They include severe stomach cramps, diarrhea and vomiting. Most people recover from the illness in five to seven days. Some individuals may develop a severe illness called hemolytic uremic syndrome, or HUS, which can be life-threatening, although most people recover in a few weeks.

Those most at risk for E. coli illness include the very young, very old, and individuals with compromised immune systems.

