DNR finds body of missing 26-year-old Bloomington man who went missing in Lake Monroe

MONROE COUNTY, Ind. – Authorities have found the body of a missing 26-year-old Bloomington man who did not resurface Friday night at Lake Monroe.

Anup Thota’s body was found at approximately 7:30 p.m. Sunday night. Authorities used sonar scans to find the body in approximately 15 feet of water.

Between 6 and 7:00 p.m Friday, the DNR and Monroe County Sheriff’s Dept. were dispatched to Paynetown campsite at the lake on the report of a possible drowning.

Anup Thota, of Bloomington, and three friends were on a pontoon boat when a storm knocked them off the boat. The friends got out of the water and noticed Thota had not resurfaced.

The dive team responded and the search was called off at around 10:45 p.m. Friday night.

“He is like a really an amazing swimmer, and that’s the reason I’m still keeping hope on him,” said Thota’s friend, Nishanth Gutha.

It resumed Saturday morning.

Friends of Thota told us he is a brilliant artist, musician and worked as a mechanical engineer for Cook Medical.

“He’s super smart and he’s good at his studies,” said Gutha, “all the time he gets A’s and A-pluses, that’s for sure.”