Columbus police issue statewide silver alert for missing 67-year-old man

COLUMBUS, Ind. – A statewide silver alert has been declared after a 67-year-old man went missing from Columbus.

Joseph Gill is 6 feet 2 inches tall, 165 pounds, has grey hair and green eyes. He was last seen wearing a black shirt and blue jeans at around 3:00 a.m. Friday morning.

He was last seen driving a Black 1998 Ford Ranger with Indiana Plate TK618LQA. Gill is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

If you have any information on Joseph B. Gill, contact the Columbus Police Department at 812-379-1689 or 911.