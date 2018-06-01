New Carmel Clay superintendent: ‘I’m the luckiest guy on the planet’

CARMEL, Ind. – Carmel Clay Schools didn’t look far for a new superintendent.

Dr. Michael Beresford was introduced as Carmel Clay’s new chief Friday morning during a special school board meeting at the Educational Services Center.

Beresford most recently worked as assistant superintendent of staff and student services for Hamilton Southeastern Schools. He’s been with the district for 25 years in various capacities including a teacher, school counselor, assistant principal and principal.

During his introduction, Beresford called himself “the luckiest guy on the planet” and said he was “thrilled” to join the district. He compared it to being hired by the New York Yankees.

“You’ve put your faith and trust in me, and I will not let you down,” he said.

Carmel Clay Schools released the following statement about the hiring:

Dr. Beresford brings with him a wealth of experience and expansive leadership qualities developed from his 35 years in public education. For the past 25 years, he has overseen various aspects of the daily operations at Hamilton Southeastern Schools, Indiana’s fourth largest school district, comprising of nearly 22,000 students and 2,500 employees. His duties have also included leading student, parent and staff services; developing school safety initiatives; developing mental health initiatives; and facilitating teacher recruitment and talent development.

Beresford replaces Dr. Nicholas Wahl, who resigned suddenly in January. Days later, the district’s human resources director also resigned. The school board later approved a new policy banning romantic relationships involving subordinates in the workplace.

The district appointed Amy Dudley and Roger McMichael as co-interim superintendents after Wahl’s departure.