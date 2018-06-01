× Car flees police in Indy, crashes into house in Hancock County; suspect on the loose

HANCOCK COUNTY, Ind. — A pursuit involving Indianapolis Metropolitan Police and a suspect wanted for assault, ended when the chased vehicle crashed into a residence in rural Hancock County.

The drama unfolded shortly before midnight Thursday when IMPD officers responded to the 7700 block of Serene Stream Way in Indianapolis on a report of shots fired. When they arrived they found a male victim who had been pistol-whipped during an attempted robbery. The suspect had fired shots at the victim as the victim was running away, according to investigating officers.

While officers were on the scene, the suspect’s vehicle drove by them, and police attempted to stop the car. The ensuing pursuit lasted several minutes–first in eastern Marion County, then traveling into Hancock County–as police attempted to stop the vehicle. The pursuit ended abruptly when the suspect’s vehicle struck the corner of a house in the 4900 block of W. Oak Dr. The male suspect–believed to be 19-years-old– then fled on foot.

Medics were called to the original crime scene to check out the beating victim.

At this time, the suspect remains at large.