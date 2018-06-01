Brief storm possible Friday after record-breaking May warmth

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Welcome to June! Looking back on May we find that May of 2018 was the warmest on Indianapolis records. This knocked out the record that previously stood for 122 years.

Today will again be warm with highs in the mid 80s. We'll have moments of both sunshine and cloudiness. A fresh breeze out of the NW will give us some comfort but won't really help us lower the dew point, which means that muggy feeling sticks around.

Most of Friday will be dry, but a you could get a brief storm this afternoon. This is no reason to cancel plans; you may just have to duck indoors for a few minutes as the storm passes. Indy storms should be between 5 p.m. and 7 p.m. After that, we're dry the rest of the night.

Great Friday night for a BBQ! Comfortable evening.

Storms are expected Sunday morning. Most of that should be wrapping up by noon so the second half of Sunday will be pleasant.