Roads near Washington and Delaware reopen downtown after suspicious package turns out to be typewriter

Posted 2:38 pm, June 1, 2018, by , Updated at 03:26PM, June 1, 2018

Photo Gallery

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – A bomb squad was deployed Friday afternoon to investigate a suspicious package in downtown Indianapolis that turned out to be a typewriter.

According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, the unattended package was discovered near Washington and Delaware streets near the Indianapolis Transit Center.

Police closed down streets in the area while they investigated. The scene started clearing up before 3:30 p.m. and police gave the “all clear.”

CBS4 spoke to a man on the scene who claimed ownership of the package and said it was a typewriter.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s