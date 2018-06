× Authorities looking for missing 15-year-old Frankfort girl believed to be runaway

CLINTON COUNTY, Ind. – Authorities in Clinton County are looking for a teen girl after they believe she ran away from home.

15-year-old Samantha O’Brien was last seen in Frankfort Friday wearing a maroon shirt and pajama pants.

Frankfort police said they have reason to believe Jones may be fleeing the state.

If you have any information on her whereabouts, please call 765-654-4431.