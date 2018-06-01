× ACLU rallies downtown as part of national day of action against President Trump’s immigration policies

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind.– Hoosiers gathered in front the united states attorney’s office this afternoon, protesting the trump’s administration practice of separating parents and their children at the border.

The ACLU says the rally is meant to “raise voices against key actors who are carrying out Trump’s family separation order: ICE (U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement) and U.S. Attorneys.”

On May 4, the Homeland Security secretary ordered federal prosecution against any individual caught crossing the border illegally. As a result, those who are traveling with children are now being separated once detained because children can’t be held in adult jails.

According to the ACLU, ICE, Border Patrol and other agencies are taking the children and sending them to faraway detention centers.

The ACLU filed a federal lawsuit earlier this year challenging the Trump administration’s actions.

The rally in Indianapolis is part of a national day of action called “Families Belong Together.”

“We’re here today to protest the Trump/Pence administration’s practice of separating asylum-seeking parents and their young children at the border, said Director of Advocacy and Public Policy for ACLU of Indiana Katie Blair. “U.S. district attorneys have a role to play in this, and so we’re here asking them to step in and stop these inhumane practices.”

ICE issued this statement:

“U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) fully respects the rights of all people to voice their opinion peacefully without interference.”

The U.S. Attorney’s office declined to comment.