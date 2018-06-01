A mainly, dry weekend across central Indiana

After three consecutive days with widely scattered t-storms most of the upcoming weekend will be dry.

We’ll have a warm, humid Saturday before another chance for a few scattered showers arrives Sunday morning.

Skies will clear Sunday afternoon and we’ll have a sunny, less humid Monday.

Another chance for much-needed rain will come Tuesday and the rest of the week will be dry.

Our warm streak will continue for the next seven days with highs in the 80s.

Summer is still officially three weeks away.

June is our third wettest month.

Be sure to check the back seat this weekend for kids and pets.

Be sure to watch you kids around water this weekend.

Highs will be in the 80s Saturday.

We’ll have a chance for showers Sunday morning.

 

Highs will be in the 80s Sunday.

