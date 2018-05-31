Strong storms possible Thursday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

We'll be dry all morning long and if your get out for lunch between 11 a.m. and noon, we should actually still be dry by then. It'll be hot and muggy, though! It'll be after 2 p.m. that we start to see a few storms popping up in central Indiana and they'll become more widespread in coverage between 6 p.m. and 8 p.m. Futureview shows some of these could pack quite a punch.

Rainfall totals favor higher numbers south of Indianapolis. Another quarter of an inch north or the city with an easy half-inch plus toward Mooresville, Bloomington, and Terre Haute.

Some of this evening's storms could be strong to severe. Everyone in central Indiana needs to be weather aware, but we could see more coverage of strong storms southwest of Indy.

A few additional storms are possible overnight and into the AM commute Friday.

Main concerns will be hail, strong winds, and heavy rain. Again, more of this expected south of Indy but everyone should be weather aware.

After a few brief rain chances, Friday should make for a good pool day. Saturday should be great for the outdoors, too. Sunday will be mostly dry with a slight rain chance.