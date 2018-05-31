STORM PICS: Severe weather moves through central Indiana, multiple trees down

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Severe weather has hit has parts of central and southern Indiana Thursday afternoon.

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch was in effect for many central Indiana Indiana counties until 6 p.m. However, it was canceled just before 4:45 p.m.

Marion, Madison, Hancock, Henry and Rush counties were issued Severe Thunderstorm warnings today.

There are several reports of tree and property damage throughout the area following the storm.

