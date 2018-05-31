× Rachel’s Rundown: The best of what’s happening in and around Indy this weekend

Vintage Indiana Wine and Food Festival

Military Park

On Saturday, wine enthusiasts will join together for the 19th Annual Vintage Indiana Wine and Food Festival. The festival runs from 12-6 p.m. at Military Park downtown, and will feature 28 Hoosier wineries as well as food vendors, artisans, and live music. Tickets are $30 online and $40 at the gate. This is a 21+ event.

CruZionsville

Main Street, Zionsville

This Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., the Central Indiana Region Porche Club of America will host the 8th Annual “CruZionsville.” The event is a car show and a fundraiser for the Alzheimer’s Association. Zionsville’s Main Street will be lined with porches—new, old, and everything in between—during the all ages event. The best part? Admission is free and open to the public.

Miracle Ride

This weekend marks the 25th anniversary of the Miracle Ride—a motorcycle charity ride benefiting Riley Hospital for Children. Saturday is the “Poker Run” and “The Big Ride” starts off at Allison Transmission Inc. on Sunday. Motorcyclists will ride past the children and families at Riley Hospital and take a lap around Indianapolis Motor Speedway, before finishing up their festivities at 8 Seconds Saloon. Online registration is closed but you can still register on site.

Donut Trail

Westfield

Friday is National Trails Day and National Donut Day. You can celebrate BOTH this weekend in Westfield during the “Donut Trail.” Participants pick up a Donut Trail passport at the Centier Bank located at 3002 IN-32 in Westfield. Then, they will fill their passport with stickers at 12 different “sweet stops” along the trail route. Once the passport is full, you earn free donuts!

First Friday Food Truck Festival

Old National Centre

This Friday marks the kickoff for the 6th season of First Friday Food Truck Festival. The festival kicks off at 5 p.m. in the parking lot of the Old National Centre and will feature at least 30 of Indy’s best food trucks as well as live music. Tickets are just $5 and leashed dogs are welcome!

Outrun the Sun Race Against Melanoma and Sunset Festival

Fort Harrison State Park

Put on your running shoes and head to the Lawton Loop Parade Grounds inside Fort Harrison State Park on Saturday for Outrun the Sun Race against Melanoma and Sunset Festival. There will be 5-mile, 1-mile, and 5K races followed by the Sunset Festival which features music, food and drinks, and family-friendly activities.

