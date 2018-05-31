More than half a dozen drivers report car damage due to someone throwing objects onto I-65

Posted 5:05 pm, May 31, 2018, by

BOONE COUNTY, Ind. – A concerning situation along I-65 in Boone County—since the end of March, more than half a dozen drivers have made reports about objects hitting their car along the stretch of highway between Lebanon and 71st Street in Indianapolis.

Drivers say it sounds like either rocks or bullets are hitting their car windshields, windows, and doors.

All of the reports have been made in the late afternoon or early evening.

“We’re seeing shattered windows. Thankfully we’re not seeing injuries but we have seen damage to fenders and windows,” said Tony Bayles, Lebanon Police Dept. Detective Captain.

Police are asking for the public’s help with finding out exactly what’s going on here.

If you have any info, please call the Boone County Sheriff’s Department at 765- 482-1412.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s