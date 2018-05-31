× Man charged with voyeurism after allegedly filming woman in bathroom of Fishers Kroger

FISHERS, Ind. – A man is being charged with voyeurism after police say he was caught filming a woman in the bathroom of a Fishers Kroger.

Officers were called to the 116th St. store last Friday in reference to a man, later identified as Matthew Lee Martin, allegedly filming a woman underneath a stall.

The victim told police that she was using the restroom when she noticed the person next to her had unusually large feet. She didn’t think much of it until she saw a cellphone filming her, according to a probable cause affidavit filed Thursday.

The victim yelled “oh hell now” before running outside to get her husband, the affidavit says. Martin then reportedly ran out of the bathroom and was chased by several people.

According to the affidavit, Martin escaped into a wooded area, but was later apprehended near 116th St. and Klotz Farm Blvd. Police say the victim was able to identify Martin by his shoes.

When officers searched Martin’s vehicle, police say they found a small amount of marijuana in the center console. So, in addition to his voyeurism charge, he’s also being charged with possession.