LIVE BLOG: Storms bring strong winds, heavy rain to central Indiana

Downed tree from the Bedford Police Department
INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – There’s a risk for severe storms in central Indiana on Thursday, and some parts of central Indiana are seeing heavy rains and strong winds.
A Severe Thunderstorm Watch is in effect for the following counties until 6 p.m.: Bartholomew, Brown, Decatur, Greene, Jackson, Jennings, Johnson, Lawrence, Monroe, Morgan, Owen, Rush, Shelby and Vigo Counties.
Follow the LIVE BLOG below for the latest updates on the severe weather.
Find a complete list of all watches and warnings here.
Many power lines are down in Monroe County. Officials say the hospital is currently running on emergency power and all county offices have closed.
The EMA director says numerous power lines and trees are down throughout the county.
Power outages from Duke Energy:
46,646 statewide.
5,869 in Bartholomew County, 1,599 in Jackson County, 6,625 in Lawrence County, 15,042 in Monroe County and 2,010 in Owen County.
Duke Energy power outages
Statewide: 40,741
1935 in Bartholomew County, 1175 in Jackson County, 5531 in Lawrence County, 14914 in Monroe County
