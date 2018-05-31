Drone used to rescue man who fled from police, jumped in water near Kentucky Avenue

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Wayne Township Fire Department crews used one of their drones to help rescue a man on the southwest side of Indianapolis.

Police say a man failed to comply during a traffic stop and led them on a chase in the 2500 block of Kentucky Avenue near the landfill on Thursday around 9:30 a.m.

The suspect eventually stopped and ran toward a pond in the area.

Wayne Township crews deployed a life vest using a drone to rescue the man. The Indianapolis Fire Department Dive Rescue Team then pulled the man from the water.

The man’s identity and any charges he may face are unknown at this time.

2577 Kentucky Avenue, one person in the water after fleeing police. Fire Department #UAV 82(Drone) deployed life vest. @IFD_NEWS Dive Rescue Team deployed a boat with @IMPDnews to make pull the individual from the water. pic.twitter.com/aN7hQutfiC — Wayne Twp Fire Dept (@Waynetwpfire) May 31, 2018