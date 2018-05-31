Severe Thunderstorm Watch for southern half of Indiana until 6 p.m.

Drone used to rescue man who fled from police, jumped in water near Kentucky Avenue

Posted 10:58 am, May 31, 2018, by , Updated at 11:05AM, May 31, 2018

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Wayne Township Fire Department crews used one of their drones to help rescue a man on the southwest side of Indianapolis.

Police say a man failed to comply during a traffic stop and led them on a chase in the 2500 block of Kentucky Avenue near the landfill on Thursday around 9:30 a.m.

The suspect eventually stopped and ran toward a pond in the area.

Wayne Township crews deployed a life vest using a drone to rescue the man. The Indianapolis Fire Department Dive Rescue Team then pulled the man from the water.

The man’s identity and any charges he may face are unknown at this time.

