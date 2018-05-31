Coroner: Huffing led to crash that killed 27-year-old in Howard County

Photo from Caitlyn Cottingham via Kokomo Scanner

HOWARD COUNTY, Ind. – Huffing led to a car accident that killed a 27-year-old man in early May, according to the Howard County coroner.

Coroner Dr. Steven Seele said Thursday that an autopsy and toxicology results showed Adam Betzner had a high blood level of 1,1-Difluoroethane, which is a fluorinated hydrocarbon that is in many electronic cleaners, including computer duster.

Authorizes say 1,1, Difluoroethane is recognized as a substance of abuse. Huffing the substance initially causes a feeling of light-headedness and disorientation. High concentrations can lead to cardiac dysrhythmias and sudden death.

The sheriff’s office says computer duster was also recovered from the Yukon Denali that Betzner was driving when he collided with semi on State Road 26 on May 5.

Investigators believe Betzner crossed into oncoming traffic before hitting the semi head-on. He was not wearing a seatbelt and was ejected from the vehicle. He was pronounced dead at the scene from blunt force trauma to the head and abdomen, according to the coroner.

The driver of the semi, 28-year-old Charles Green,  was transported from the scene to Community Howard Regional Health with minor injuries.

