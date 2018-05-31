Arkansas mother arrested on murder charge after infant found dead in dryer

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

POINSETT COUNTY, Ark. — Tyra Neal, 25, has been charged with second-degree murder and abuse of a corpse in connection to the death on her infant daughter, according to WREG.

Neal was arrested after deputies found one-month-old Caseleigh dead at a mobile home around 2:30 p.m. Tuesday, according to Sheriff Kevin Molder,

“I’m shocked, like, how could you do that to a baby? That’s sad," said Ashtyn Hayse, who lives nearby.

Two of Caseleigh's aunts told WREG the infant's father found his daughter dead inside a dryer.

They said both he and Neal were initially arrested, but that charges against the father were later dropped.

Neal has been charged with second-degree murder and abuse of a corpse. She has four other children.

The sheriff's office didn't specify how Caseleigh died but said her body was being to the State Crime Lab in Little Rock for an autopsy.